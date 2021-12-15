FMS approval paves the way for Greece-US ship deals

MBDA’s anti-ship missile achieves important milestone
MBDA’s newest anti-ship missile has successfully completed its final firing test and will now enter into operation.
A pair of FMS notices published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 10 December signalled approval for the possible upgrade of Hellenic Navy Hydra-class MEKO frigates and sale of four Lockheed Martin-designed Hellenic Future Frigates (HF2).
The FMS approvals raised questions regarding the status of Athens' plans to purchase three (plus a possible extra) Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) frigates from French shipbuilder Naval Group.
However, the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence was quick to confirm the French deal would be seen through, with contracts to be signed in due course.
At the time of the …
The French Navy has received its first two EDA-S craft but it will take some time before all of them enter service.
India's weapons research agency has conducted tests on a missile-assisted torpedo, short-range surface-to-air missile, extended-range rockets and more.
Australia's programme to build army medium landing craft has officially kicked off with a tender.
USN Task Force 59 is integrating USVs and AI into 5th Fleet operations.
Denmark and Norway have officially signed as co-financiers of Europe’s joint corvette effort, according to a 13 December Fincantieri statement.