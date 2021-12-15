To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FMS approval paves the way for Greece-US ship deals

15th December 2021 - 10:35 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Rendering of Lockheed Martin’s Hellenic Future Frigate. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Despite Athens' commitment to purchase French frigates, the US State Department has approved possible ship deals with Greece.

A pair of FMS notices published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 10 December signalled approval for the possible upgrade of Hellenic Navy Hydra-class MEKO frigates and sale of four Lockheed Martin-designed Hellenic Future Frigates (HF2).

The FMS approvals raised questions regarding the status of Athens' plans to purchase three (plus a possible extra) Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) frigates from French shipbuilder Naval Group.

However, the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence was quick to confirm the French deal would be seen through, with contracts to be signed in due course.

At the time of the …

