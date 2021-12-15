FMS approval paves the way for Greece-US ship deals

A pair of FMS notices published by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 10 December signalled approval for the possible upgrade of Hellenic Navy Hydra-class MEKO frigates and sale of four Lockheed Martin-designed Hellenic Future Frigates (HF2).

The FMS approvals raised questions regarding the status of Athens' plans to purchase three (plus a possible extra) Frégate de Défense et d'Intervention (FDI) frigates from French shipbuilder Naval Group.

However, the Hellenic Ministry of National Defence was quick to confirm the French deal would be seen through, with contracts to be signed in due course.

At the time of the …