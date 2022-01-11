Flight I San Antonio-class LPD programme concludes

Raytheon progresses AN/SPY-6 efforts
Raytheon's AN/SPY-6 radar family will equip seven classes of USN ships.
The final Flight I San Antonio-class landing platform dock (LPD) for the USN was launched on 7 January when USS Richard M McCool Jr (LPD 29) took to the water at the Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Richard M McCool Jr is the 13th San Antonio-class amphibious assault force ship, each of which is 208m long, 32m wide and displaces 25,000t.
The LPDs are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or VTOL aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.
Richard M McCool Jr was laid down in April 2019. Ingalls Shipbuilding is building the entire 26-ship San Antonio class. Work began in April 2020 on the first Flight II vessel (USS Harrisburg).
Main Bulgarian naval assets to be supported by Varna shipyard.
Six shipyards will compete for orders in a five-year maintenance package for six USN ship classes.
Domestically produced uranium fuel will power the first Brazilian nuclear submarine.
USS Mitscher is undergoing maintenance and modernisation at the BAE Systems yard in Norfolk, Virginia.
China's phenomenal naval shipbuilding continues, with a Type 075 LHD commissioned and construction proceeding of the Type 003 aircraft carrier.