Fleet Solid Support ship contract placed
The UK MoD has formally awarded Team Resolute – a consortium of Navantia UK, Harland & Wolff, and BMT – a £1.6 billion ($1.97 billion) contract to build three new naval support ships.
The three Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships will be assembled at Harland & Wolff, with blocks and modules to be constructed at Navantia’s Cadiz shipyard and Harland & Wolff’s Belfast and Appledore facilities.
They will be the first ships built by Harland & Wolff in Belfast since MV Anvil Point in 2002.
Related Articles
UK selects Harland & Wolff, Navantia and BMT team for support ships
Harland & Wolff boss touts UK credentials of support ship win
Navantia and SH Defence tie the knot on The Cube
The contract will see £100 million ($123 million) invested into UK shipyards.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: ‘This contract is a significant boost to the UK’s historic shipbuilding industry, balancing shipbuilding across the Union.
‘Creating jobs and prosperity, Team Resolute is bringing shipbuilding back to Belfast, developing a modern, resilient and thriving shipbuilding industry that will support naval and commercial shipbuilding into the future.’
Production is set to start in 2025, with recapitalisation and yard improvements to begin immediately.
All three ships are expected to be operational by 2032.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Patriot missile integration into Mk41 VLS boosts Aegis air defence capabilities
Lockheed Martin has showcased integration of the Patriot PAC-3 MSE missile into the Mk41 VLS, giving it naval capabilities.
-
Can the US build three destroyers a year?
In the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the US funded procurement of three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers a year, but can industry achieve that goal?
-
US Navy wants 75 mission-capable ships on any given day
Readiness is high on the USN’s agenda as the service looks to fulfil its operational requirements.
-
Navantia and SH Defence tie the knot on The Cube
Navantia is the latest shipbuilder to link up with SH Defence in pursuit of modularity for naval vessels.
-
Myanmar navy commissions five new vessels, continues modernization efforts on annual navy day celebration
Five new vessels were commissioned by the Myanmar Navy in mid-December 2022.