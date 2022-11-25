Harland & Wolff boss touts UK credentials of support ship win

The UK MoD has been criticised by MPs and trade union leaders for selecting Team Resolute – comprising Navantia, Harland & Wolff, and BMT – to build three new Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA).

However, in an interview with Shephard, Harland & Wolff CEO John Wood touted the UK credentials of the trio's bid, including a minimum 60% UK content and £77 million ($91 million) worth of investment into its Belfast and Appledore shipyards.

The contract was a significant win for the Belfast-based shipbuilder and repair yard, which was acquired by Infrastrata less