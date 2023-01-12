Navantia and SH Defence tie the knot on The Cube
Spain's Navantia and Danish company SH Defence have signed an MoU to explore development of the latter’s ‘The Cube’ system for future designs and as a retrofit for existing ships.
The Cube system could be included on Navantia’s smart ships line.
Designed to give vessels the ability to quickly and easily re-role, The Cube system from SH Defence uses ISO container format frames and a skidding system allowing ships to embark and disembark capabilities as needed.
In a press release, SH Defence said The Cube system aligned with Navantia’s modularity research.
The concept would allow Navantia ships to be reconfigured without requiring complex platform-level modifications.
Around 350 different modules have been developed using The Cube format.
Previously, SH Defence CEO Rene Bertelsen told Shephard that the company had agreements with over 26 shipyards and designers.
