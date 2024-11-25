First UK autonomous XL military submarine is put through in-water testing

BAE Systems in the UK has demonstrated the operation of its new XLAUV (Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vessel), the Herne, during an assessment process off the English south coast near Portsmouth.

The Herne XLAUV was designed to give navies a sturdy “off board sensor” that could inspect undersea infrastructure, support anti-submarine warfare and deliver covert subsea surveillance.

The Herne, when deployed in the wild, has a degree of on board decision-making within its makeup, “deciding” for itself whether discovered information requires immediate surfacing and sending or whether sustained station-keeping is the more effective course of action.

The trial process involved the Herne conducting