BAE Systems’ Herne XLAUV set to go hunting underwater intelligence

BAE Systems’ new Herne XLAUV (Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) is scheduled to begin in-water demonstrations on 22 November 2024.

The XLAUV, which has only been in development since 2023, has been designed to extend the underwater data-gathering potential of navies, using autonomy and a modular effector capability to improve their situational awareness.

Shephard recently spoke to BAE Systems business development manager Tim O’Neill at Euronaval in Paris about what the company hoped Herne would deliver.

“Most navies have torpedoes, but firing a torpedo against an underwater vehicle takes you into the territory of using a sledgehammer to crack a walnut,” he said.