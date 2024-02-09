To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft flies to Portugal

9th February 2024 - 16:25 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The P-3 Orion MPA has been in service with 21 operators across 17 countries. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

A former German Navy P-3C Prion maritime patrol aircraft has successfully flown to Portugal as part of a €45 million deal between the two countries.

The first of six former German Navy P-3C Prion maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) was flown to Portugal on 9 February. A second aircraft will be expected to be delivered in about a month’s time. 

In August 2023, the Portuguese Government authorised the country’s air force to acquire six Lockheed Martin Orions from Germany. The contract worth €45 million (US$48 million) has included mid-life upgrade sets, spares, support equipment, test benches and simulators.

Portugal initially procured six former Royal Australian Air Force P-3s which were replaced by five ex-Royal Netherlands Navy aircraft. The planes expected to be acquired from Germany were also second-hand platforms purchased from the Netherlands.

The P-3 Orion MPA has seen service with 21 operators across 17 countries in a variety of standards, designations and configurations, with an upgrade programme available and being implemented or completed for some customers.

