Finns to buy more landing craft
The landing craft will be delivered by Finnish Marine AluTech and will be worth an overall total of €25.5 million.
The Finnish MoD said the new landing craft would maintain and develop the mobility of Finland’s coastal forces.
Previously, 36 of the craft were delivered in the early 2000s.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Jurmo-class has an aluminium hull and superstructure powered by two RR Kamewa FF375 waterjets.
The deck is sheltered with a light composite cover. Hatches on the cover and a hydraulically operated bow ramp ensure fast unloading and loading of cargo and personnel.
The new order will take Finland’s inventory of the landing craft to 53 vessels.
