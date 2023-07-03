To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Finns to buy more landing craft

3rd July 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The new order will take Finland’s inventory of the Jurmo-class landing craft to 53 vessels. (Photo: Marine AluTech)

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen has authorised the Finnish Defence Forces to order 17 more Jurmo-class landing craft and spare parts.

The landing craft will be delivered by Finnish Marine AluTech and will be worth an overall total of €25.5 million.

The Finnish MoD said the new landing craft would maintain and develop the mobility of Finland’s coastal forces.

Previously, 36 of the craft were delivered in the early 2000s.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Jurmo-class has an aluminium hull and superstructure powered by two RR Kamewa FF375 waterjets.

The deck is sheltered with a light composite cover. Hatches on the cover and a hydraulically operated bow ramp ensure fast unloading and loading of cargo and personnel.

The new order will take Finland’s inventory of the landing craft to 53 vessels.

