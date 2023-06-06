Finland signs deal for up to 161 CAVS armoured vehicles
The Finnish Defence Forces (FDF) have agreed to purchase Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles under the multinational Finland-led CAVS programme that also includes Germany, Latvia and Sweden.
In addition to the vehicles, the contract also covers spare parts and tools as well as operational and maintenance training, plus a purchase option for 70 more vehicles.
Deliveries of the CAVS platforms will begin during 2023.
The FDF acquired three pre-series vehicles in 2022 which were used for trials ahead of the order. During the test phase, the Finnish Army was familiarise to itself with the features and operational use of the Patria 6x6, as well as defining the final requirements for the serial order.
CAVS's origins date back to December 2019 when Estonia, Finland and Latvia signed an LoI to undertake joint development of a common vehicle based on Patria's 6x6 APC design.
The Finnish MoD then announced in August 2021 that it planned to sign a contract this year for delivery of 160 vehicles.
Shephard Defence Insight reports that the Finnish Army wants APC, command and control, medevac, heavy mortar carrier and recovery versions of the vehicle. A Finnish Army spokesperson has stated that the new platform will be operated into the 2040s.
Few detailed technical requirements for the platform have been outlined by any of the partner countries, but increased tactical mobility and deployability over platforms currently in service are believed to be key drivers behind this requirement.
The decision to partake in a joint development programme has been informed by considerations concerning cost, security of supply and interoperability.
Programme value
Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has revealed that $224.6 million had been authorised for this deal.
Each Patria 6x6 procured by Finland is forecast to cost $1.066 million, derived from the estimated unit cost of Latvian vehicles procured under the same programme in 2021.
Latvia acquired 200 Patria 6x6s at a cost of approximately $236.97 million. The estimated unit cost was calculated by subtracting 10% of the value of this contract to account for support costs and dividing the remainder by 200.
Programme timeline
Since the platform is already in production for Latvia, and given that Latvian deliveries were able to begin within the same year that a contract was signed, the first deliveries of Finnish vehicles are expected to also take place in 2023, according to the Finnish MoD.
If deliveries take place at the same rate as those for Latvia, which are scheduled to end in 2029, then Finnish deliveries could be completed within four years by 2026.
