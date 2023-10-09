To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fincantieri launches sixth Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship for Italian Navy

9th October 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Ruggiero di Lauria was launched on 6 October Photo: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri successfully launched the sixth Multipurpose Offshore Patrol ship (Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura - PPA) Ruggiero di Lauria on 6 October, part of a class which will substantially enhance the operational capabilities of the Italian Navy.

The Paolo Thaon di Revel-class ships are part of a plan to renew the Italian Navy fleet, approved by the Government and Parliament in 2015 under the Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organisation for cooperation on arms. It is planned to be commissioned in 2025.

The initial contract was placed in 2015 for six vessels with an option for an additional four vessels. One option has been exercised, taking the total programme value to €3.9 billion ($4.33 billion) for seven ships.

The PPAs are being built to replace the four Soldati-class frigates and eight Minerva-class corvettes between 2022 and 2035. The first ship-in-class was delivered in 2022, with the following deliveries taking place in 2022 (one more unit), 2023, 2024 (two units), 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Third of the class, Raimondo Montecuccoli, was laid down in 2018 and was delivered in September.

The ships are designed to be versatile and capable of operating high-speed vessels such as Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats up to 11m-long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located in the stern.

