Italian Navy overcomes delays in PPA ship deliveries
PPA Ship 3, Raimondo Montecuccoli (P432) was laid down in 2018, but with its delivery this year it appears that the delays that impacted the completion of the first pair of ships, ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P 420) and ITS Francesco Moroni (P 431), has been recovered.
Deliveries had been intended for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (two ships), 2025 and 2026. Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) was launched in 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was not delivered until March 2022. A re-scheduling had to take place to account of shipyard shutdowns during this period, but Fincantieri has since
