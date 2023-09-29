To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italian Navy overcomes delays in PPA ship deliveries

29th September 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

PPA Ship 3, Raimondo Montecuccoli (P432) is 133m, long displacing some 4,500t and is operated by 171 crew. The size and sophisticated sensor and weapons capabilities of the PPA vessels match those of a multipurpose frigate. (Photo: Fincantieri)

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri delivered the third Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura (PPA) Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessel to the Italian Navy during a ceremony on 27 September.

PPA Ship 3, Raimondo Montecuccoli (P432) was laid down in 2018, but with its delivery this year it appears that the delays that impacted the completion of the first pair of ships, ITS Paolo Thaon di Revel (P 420) and ITS Francesco Moroni (P 431), has been recovered.

Deliveries had been intended for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (two ships), 2025 and 2026. Paolo Thaon di Revel (P430) was launched in 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic was not delivered until March 2022. A re-scheduling had to take place to account of shipyard shutdowns during this period, but Fincantieri has since

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

