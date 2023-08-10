To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Enhanced integration for underwater vehicles

10th August 2023 - 09:41 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Deep Shadow Swimmer Delivery Vehicle launched at Euronaval in 2018 (CABI Cattaneo)

A new integration package is being offered that will allow ships and underwater vehicles operate together seamlessly.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and CABI Cattaneo, which designs and builds underwater vehicles for the Italian Navy’s COMSUBIN Special Forces have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, signed on the 3 August with see the companies investigate the possibility of closer cooperation for commercial and industrial opportunities that can be gained through the improved integration of underwater vehicles with larger naval units.

In its announcement of the MoU, Fincantieri stated that a further collaboration agreement would be signed within the year to make it possible for CABI underwater vehicles to be integrated with the shipbuilders main surface and sub-surface platforms.

It is expected that an improved level of integration between these platforms will allow a unique offering in global naval markets. Fincanteiri stated that it would be the design authority, responsible for the construction, fitting out and set-to-work of the larger platforms with CABI responsible for the underwater vehicles.

The intention is to develop for the international market a single integration package that can be implemented for customers of the company products allowing early integration at the design stage of construction.

