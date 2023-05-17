Fincantieri delivers fourth and final Qatari corvette
The Qatari corvette is part of a broader shipbuilding programme by the Italian company, including OPVs and an LPD.
The corvette class measures 107m long and features CODAD power capable of propelling each ship up to a maximum speed of 28kt.
The corvettes can deploy a rigid hull inflatable boat via a side crane and stern ramp and boast a hangar to accommodate an NH90-sized helicopter.
The delivery ceremony for the corvette took place at Fincantieri’s Muggiano plant and was attended by Qatari and Italian officials.
Semaisma was laid down in February 2021 and launched in March 2022 at the shipyard.
The corvette's armament includes a 76mm main gun from Leonardo, 16 VLS cells for MBDA ASTER 30 surface-to-air missiles, two Leonardo Marlins 30mm remote weapon stations, eight MBDA Exocet MM40 Block IIIs and a Raytheon RAM launcher for 21 missiles for short-range air defence.
More from Naval Warfare
-
France’s Naval Group hunts Indonesian and Philippine submarine deals
French shipbuilder Naval Group is on the hunt for new potential submarine deals, including opportunities in Indonesia – which is looking for new boats – and in the Philippines, where Manilla seeks to generate a new subsurface capability.
-
Israel’s IAI lifts lid on new uncrewed submarine
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has lifted the lid on a new large AUV, the BlueWhale, which can be used for covert intelligence gathering, detection of submarines and seabed warfare.
-
The mad and murky world of submarines in Asia-Pacific (Opinion)
Whatever problems can go wrong with military acquisitions, submarines seem to have ticked all the boxes in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
Pakistan receives final Chinese-built Type 054A/P frigates
China has completed delivery of four multipurpose frigates to the Pakistan Navy.