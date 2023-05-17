Fincantieri delivers fourth and final Qatari corvette

The Qatari corvette is part of a broader shipbuilding programme by the Italian company, including OPVs and an LPD.

The corvette class measures 107m long and features CODAD power capable of propelling each ship up to a maximum speed of 28kt.

The corvettes can deploy a rigid hull inflatable boat via a side crane and stern ramp and boast a hangar to accommodate an NH90-sized helicopter.

Related Articles

Fincantieri delivers OPV Sheraouh to Qatar

UK-Qatar Typhoon squadron deploys for training and World Cup security

Italy marches on with Qatari ships while Algerian naval deal progresses

The delivery ceremony for the corvette took place at Fincantieri’s Muggiano plant and was attended by Qatari and Italian officials.

Semaisma was laid down in February 2021 and launched in March 2022 at the shipyard.

The corvette's armament includes a 76mm main gun from Leonardo, 16 VLS cells for MBDA ASTER 30 surface-to-air missiles, two Leonardo Marlins 30mm remote weapon stations, eight MBDA Exocet MM40 Block IIIs and a Raytheon RAM launcher for 21 missiles for short-range air defence.