Fincantieri delivers OPV Sheraouh to Qatar
Fincantieri announced on 7 July the delivery of a second OPV to the Qatari MoD. Sheraouh was handed over in a ceremony at the Muggiano (La Spezia) Shipyard.
The programme is worth nearly €4 billion ($4.6 billion) and envisages, other than two OPVs, four corvettes over 100m long and one LPD.
Sheraouh is a flexible type of ship capable of performing several missions, from surveillance to combat functions. It is about 63m long, 9.2m wide, can reach a maximum speed of 30kt and accommodate as many as 38 crewmembers.
Christened Musherib, the first Qatari OPV was delivered in January. Since then, Fincantieri and Qatar have progressed with this programme.
In May, the keel laying of the LPD took place in Palermo, while in April the company delivered Damsah in Muggiano, the second of four corvettes.
