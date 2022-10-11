UK-Qatar Typhoon squadron deploys for training and World Cup security
The final four Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft in the joint UK Royal Air Force-Qatar Emiri Air Force squadron are scheduled to leave RAF Coningsby for Qatar on 11 October.
Deployment of 12 Sqn to Qatar under Project Thariyat will see the squadron conduct in-country operational training and support to the security mission around the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on 20 November.
Four Typhoons from 12 Sqn flew from the UK to Qatar earlier this month.
BAE Systems delivered the first Typhoon swing-role aircraft to Qatar in August 2022 at a special rollout ceremony in Warton, Lancashire.
The UK MoD valued the original order for 24 Typhoons from Qatar at a cost of £6 billion ($7.25 billion).
The jets are to be fitted with Leonardo's European Common Radar System Mark 0 AESA.
