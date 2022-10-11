To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • UK-Qatar Typhoon squadron deploys for training and World Cup security

UK-Qatar Typhoon squadron deploys for training and World Cup security

11th October 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Eurofighter Typhoon from 12 Sqn. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Eight aircraft from 12 Squadron RAF are in Qatar for in-country training and support for security around the 2022 World Cup.

The final four Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3A aircraft in the joint UK Royal Air Force-Qatar Emiri Air Force squadron are scheduled to leave RAF Coningsby for Qatar on 11 October.

Deployment of 12 Sqn to Qatar under Project Thariyat will see the squadron conduct in-country operational training and support to the security mission around the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins on 20 November.

Four Typhoons from 12 Sqn flew from the UK to Qatar earlier this month.

BAE Systems delivered the first Typhoon swing-role aircraft to Qatar in August 2022 at a special rollout ceremony in Warton, Lancashire.

The UK MoD valued the original order for 24 Typhoons from Qatar at a cost of £6 billion ($7.25 billion).

The jets are to be fitted with Leonardo's European Common Radar System Mark 0 AESA.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us