Saab awarded further A26 submarine order

Rendering of the A26 Blekinge-class submarine. (Photo: Saab.)

The new order will add to the submarine’s weapons and stealth capabilities.

Sweden’s Defence Material Administration has awarded Saab a further order worth $600m (SEK 5.2 billion) to continue development, production and expand the capabilities of the two A26 Blekinge-class submarines.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said ‘Saab is currently constructing the world’s most advanced conventional submarine.

‘The new capabilities that are to be added to the A26 will give an additional edge within the weapon system and stealth technology among other things.’

Sweden ordered the two new Blekinge-class submarines in June 2015. Delivery of the submarines is scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028.

The new submarines will displace 2,400t with a length of 63m. A diesel-electric engine will offer a top speed of around 20kt and a range of 6,500 miles.