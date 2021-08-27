Saab awarded further A26 submarine order

Reshef steps closer to production
An agreement on the Reshef-class detailed design phase brings the ship one step closer to production.
Sweden’s Defence Material Administration has awarded Saab a further order worth $600m (SEK 5.2 billion) to continue development, production and expand the capabilities of the two A26 Blekinge-class submarines.
Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said ‘Saab is currently constructing the world’s most advanced conventional submarine.
‘The new capabilities that are to be added to the A26 will give an additional edge within the weapon system and stealth technology among other things.’
Sweden ordered the two new Blekinge-class submarines in June 2015. Delivery of the submarines is scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028.
The new submarines will displace 2,400t with a length of 63m. A diesel-electric engine will offer a top speed of around 20kt and a range of 6,500 miles.
The steel cutting ceremony marked the first construction milestone for the future carrier Doris Miller.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, will embark four F-35Bs in September, paving the way for future front-line operations.
Once thought to be further down the priority list, the Indian Navy is once again relaunching efforts for LPDs and MCMVs.
Italian-shipbuilder Fincantieri has begun sea trials of Italy's Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) Trieste, the bulk of which should be concluded by the end of this year.
ASFAT's design concept envisages an extensive armament and sensor package that could be fitted to OPVs to enhance their capabilities in a conflict scenario,