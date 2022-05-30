Saab unveils new passive surveillance payload for UAVs

Saab displayed a new payload for small UAVs at the recent EW Europe event in Montpellier, France.

The Sirius Compact payload comprises a modular and scalable electronic support measures (ESM) sensor network, designed to provide units with enhanced situational awareness through the detection, classification and prioritisation of radar and datalink emissions, company officials confirmed to Shephard.

The passive sensor, which weighs approximately 3kg, can be integrated aboard any type of VTOL UAV, said Christo Pelster, head of product management for electronic surveillance at Saab.

Pelster explained how Sirius Compact does not emit any signal itself and does not store