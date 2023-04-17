End of the line for frigate HMS Montrose
After almost three decades of service, the vessel was slated for decommissioning in the UK’s 2021 previously published Integrated Review and Defence Command Paper.
Montrose was laid down in 1989 at the then Marconi Marine shipyard in Scotstoun, later commissioning in 1994 and went through a mid-life upgrade from 2014 to 2017, which saw the installation of the Sea Ceptor air defence system.
Montrose spent the last few years forward-deployed to the Gulf, achieving high levels of availability and conducting maritime security missions.
Ahead of its decommissioning, Montrose returned to the UK late last year. Since entering service, Montrose has
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Australia acquires Norwegian-built ‘undersea support vessel’
Australia has adopted its second offshore support vessel, this time for testing crewed and autonomous underwater systems.
-
India test-fires indigenous ER-ASR anti-submarine rocket
The Indian Navy has successfully tested a new type of locally designed anti-submarine rocket.
-
South Korea launches first of Chungnam-class frigates
South Korea has launched the first of a new class of frigate for the ROK Navy.
-
Netherlands to arm ships and submarines with Tomahawk missiles
The Royal Netherlands Navy will equip submarines and some of its ships with American Tomahawk missiles to strengthen its maritime strike capabilities.