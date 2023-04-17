To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

End of the line for frigate HMS Montrose

17th April 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose operates in the waters of the Gulf. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK RN has decommissioned Duke-class Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose today at a Portsmouth ceremony.

After almost three decades of service, the vessel was slated for decommissioning in the UK’s 2021 previously published Integrated Review and Defence Command Paper.

Montrose was laid down in 1989 at the then Marconi Marine shipyard in Scotstoun, later commissioning in 1994 and went through a mid-life upgrade from 2014 to 2017, which saw the installation of the Sea Ceptor air defence system.

Montrose spent the last few years forward-deployed to the Gulf, achieving high levels of availability and conducting maritime security missions.

Ahead of its decommissioning, Montrose returned to the UK late last year. Since entering service, Montrose has

