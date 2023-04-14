To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Aurora partnership secures £22 million contract to provide expert support to Royal Navy fleets

Aurora partnership secures £22 million contract to provide expert support to Royal Navy fleets

14th April 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Aurora Engineering partners QinetiQ, Atkins and BMT will provide support services to the RN and RFA under a new five-year contract. (Photo: UK MoD Crown Copyright)

The UK MoD's Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) agency has awarded a five-year, £22 million contract to the Aurora Engineering Partnership to provide support to Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary fleets.

The Aurora Engineering Partnership and the UK MoD's Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation have agreed a new £22 million contract to provide support to the RN and Royal Fleet Auxiliary fleets. 

The contract will run for five years until 2028, and Aurora will provide subject matter expertise and support to the DE&S Ships Maintenance Management (SMM) team, specifically Reliability Centred Management (RCM) expertise. 

Aurora will assist in platform and equipment maintenance generation, third-party audits of RCM studies, and workforce training in RCM methodology and application.

As part of the contract, the company will also deliver direct support to all users of the navy's prime maintenance management system (UMMS), and Aurora partner BMT will provide independent audit and training services. Xpedite will deliver the bulk of the RCM SME activity.

Cdr Matt Shirvill RN, the SMM owner, praised the collaboration between the two sides and stated that the contract would provide essential maintenance support to surface and sub-surface fleets and the wider maritime support community. 

The Aurora Engineering Partnership consists of QinetiQ, Atkins and BMT and delivers the Engineering Delivery Partner (EDP) model for the procurement of engineering services for DE&S.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us