DSEI 2023: Orbit unveils multi-purpose terminals for naval SATCOM

The terminals are designed to survive harsh sea conditions and be low size, weight and power (SWaP) user terminals in order to not compromise a vessel's stability and take up as little space as possible.

The company states that the systems can deliver more than 126Mbps by forward link and up to 29Mbps by return link, while maintaining uninterrupted connectivity during all mission phases – even where there are strong transmissions from a ship’s sensor systems, the MPT continues to operate without interruption.

The terminals are listed as complying with industry standards, including MIL-STD-188-164C, RTCA DO-160G, MIL-STD-810G, MILD-STD-461G, Federal Communications Commission and European Telecommunications Standards Institute and are compatible with military satellite systems.

Orbit’s MPT-30 and MPT-46 systems are already installed and proven on a variety of mobile platforms around the world including larger UAVs and crewed rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

