DSEI 2023: Kongsberg Maritime unveils new Mission Bay Handling System
Kongsberg's new Mission Bay Handling System (MBHS), on display at DSEI 2023, consists of three main elements: a frame system, overhead crane and standalone cargo handling solutions.
The frame is a fully interchangeable rail system that is fixed to the deck above the mission bay, meaning in-sea assets such as small boats and UUVs are suspended from the rails and can be moved from storage.
The overhead system has a standardised interface with the ship, which comprises the rails and a unit which is suspended from them and connects to range of tools. The handling attachments are interchangeable and can be swapped without altering the frame.
The system can be based on a single or double rail, capable of handling loads of 6t and 12t respectively. The overhead multi-purpose crane can handle containers weighing up to 15t.
The third element of the MBHS consists of a deck skid system, a cargo handling crane for containers and an overhead auxiliary crane for lighter loads of up to 1.2t.
Kongsberg's Mission Bay Handling System can be used to launch and stow small boats and uncrewed systems from a naval vessel. (Image: Kongsberg)
According to company representatives, the new MBHS will allow the use of a very wide variety of small craft, USVs and UUVs or AUVs from the same ship.
Without the modularity, customers would need to have different ships for different types of operation, while the mission bay supports different tasks with only minor configuration changes.
Robert Breivik, Kongsberg's senior sales manager - naval, emphasised the significance of modularity in modern operations, stating: 'I speak to a lot of navies, and the one thing they all want is modularity. Navies want platforms that can easily be transformed to meet mission requirements, so the days of ships that are dedicated to a small range of tasks are over.'
Alongside unveiling its new product, Kongsberg signed a contract to supply its Kamewa waterjets for 17 Jurmo-class landing craft for the Finnish Navy. The contract was signed in late June and is worth €25.5 million, including taxes and spare parts.
Magnus Fahlén, senior VP – waterjets, at Kongsberg Maritime, said: 'Kongsberg Maritime is once again proud to be supplying our highly-efficient waterjets to Marine Alutech. We’ve worked with the company for more than 30 years as they have evolved into one of the leading builders of fast, agile military and specialist craft.
'The Jurmo-class has a proven track record with the Finnish Navy, and this latest order for 17 will bolster the capabilities of its coastal armed forces.'
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
DSEI 2023: Tekever to open new UK site, hints at scaled-up MALE UAV project
Tekever has unveiled its plans to expand in the UK market by establishing a new facility at West Wales Airport in Aberporth, and has also revealed first details of a new large UAV project.
DSEI 2023: First Azalea satellite cluster set for launch in early 2025
The first four multi-sensor Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites forming the first cluster of Azalea will be launched in early 2025 as part of a BAE Systems effort to demonstrate capability to the UK government and other potential customers.
DSEI 2023: Babcock teams up with Aeralis to offer flexible flight services
Aeralis and Babcock France have teamed up to explore flexible aircraft service offerings for training and operational roles using the former company's modular jet design.
DSEI 2023: Number of bidders continues to grow for British Army CTTP training contract
Two more teams have announced their intentions to bid to become the British Army’s strategic partner for the Collective Training Transformation Programme during DSEI 2023 in London.
DSEI 2023: Paramount to ramp up global armoured vehicle manufacturing at India-based hub
UAE-headquartered Paramount has announced a broadening of its collaboration with partners Bharat Forge and Kalyani Strategic Systems to produce a wider range of armoured vehicles in India for Paramount’s global customers.