Diamond in the rough (Opinion)

This year, the misfortunes of the RN Daring-class Type 45 destroyer have been a sage reminder of the importance of fleet numbers to availability and the limits of the UK’s destroyer fleet.

In July, HMS Diamond was forced to detach from the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 2021 (CSG 21) due to ‘technical’ issues. The destroyer stayed alongside in Sicily while the rest of the strike group transited the Suez Canal.

Diamond suffered a failure of one of her gas turbines that had to be replaced. The issue added to a long history of the class’s mechanical problems and raised …