Diamond in the rough (Opinion)

HII struggles to grow despite Alion acquisition
Huntington Ingalls Industries has released its Q3 2021 report, showing limited growth from Q3 2020.
This year, the misfortunes of the RN Daring-class Type 45 destroyer have been a sage reminder of the importance of fleet numbers to availability and the limits of the UK’s destroyer fleet.
In July, HMS Diamond was forced to detach from the UK’s Carrier Strike Group 2021 (CSG 21) due to ‘technical’ issues. The destroyer stayed alongside in Sicily while the rest of the strike group transited the Suez Canal.
Diamond suffered a failure of one of her gas turbines that had to be replaced. The issue added to a long history of the class’s mechanical problems and raised …
Lockheed Martin has contracted Rossel Techsys, based in Bengaluru, to support the delivery of MH-60R helicopters to India.
Two offshore patrol vessels for the Nigerian Navy will reportedly feature indigenous systems and technology transfer from Dearsan. The Turkish shipbuilder will hope for better luck in the African market, though, following problems implementing deals in Libya and Sudan.
DASA is testing commercial-off-the-shelf technologies on a supersized uncrewed underwater vessel.
An EW contract marks a first phase of a wider project to enhance the capabilities of UK RN frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.
The Type 054A/P, of which Pakistan has ordered four from China, will be Islamabad's most sophisticated warship to date.