Technical issues force HMS Diamond out of Carrier Strike Group

The RN has confirmed that Daring-class Type 45 destroyer, HMS Diamond, has detached from the UK's Carrier Strike Group 2021 (CSG 21) following 'technical issues'.

The ship stayed in Augusta, Sicily, whilst the remainder of CSG 21 transited the Suez Canal to begin the second leg of its maiden deployment.

An RN spokesperson told Shephard: 'The UK Carrier Strike Group continues with global operations and has transited through the Suez Canal with a defensive ring of highly capable ships drawn from the Royal Navy and its closest partners.

'HMS Diamond has experienced some technical issues and has detached ...