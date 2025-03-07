Denmark places $184 million contract for Naval Strike Missiles
Denmark has ordered Naval Strike Missiles which will be integrated onto its navy’s Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates and replace the Harpoon missiles currently in use on the ships.
The deal is worth NOK2 billion (US$184 million) and it is being performed through a rapid procurement process in collaboration with Norway. Deliveries are expected to be completed before 2030.
The procurement is being conducted as a government-to-government sale under an agreement between Norway and Denmark, which regulates Norwegian support. The agreement covers not only the missiles but also ship-based equipment, training and logistical support from Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA).
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency has signed contracts with Denmark, which is financing the acquisition, and KDA, which is supplying the system.
Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore O Sandvik said the agreement “is a great example of how Nordic defence cooperation is both close and effective”.
“We will continue our close dialogue with Denmark to identify further areas for cooperation, including maintenance and investments,” Sandvik said.
“We will also deepen our cooperation on joint training and exercises, which we have already seen positive results from, for example, with our Sea Hawk helicopters and the training of Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet pilots.”
