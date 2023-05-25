Future Naval Strike Missile to have land and sea attack capabilities

The new missile, being developed jointly by the two countries, is planned to be available from 2035, according to a Norwegian MoD report on future defence acquisitions.

A development contract is expected to be placed by the end of this year, according to the Norwegian document.

Work will see common development, with Norwegian industry taking a leading role.

While the missile is currently dubbed FNSM, Kongsberg told Shephard the cooperation covered a 'new missile concept' and would not influence the roadmap for development of the existing Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

The NSM and JSM