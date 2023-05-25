Future Naval Strike Missile to have land and sea attack capabilities
The new missile, being developed jointly by the two countries, is planned to be available from 2035, according to a Norwegian MoD report on future defence acquisitions.
A development contract is expected to be placed by the end of this year, according to the Norwegian document.
Work will see common development, with Norwegian industry taking a leading role.
While the missile is currently dubbed FNSM, Kongsberg told Shephard the cooperation covered a 'new missile concept' and would not influence the roadmap for development of the existing Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Joint Strike Missile (JSM).
The NSM and JSM
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Austal nets US Navy T-AGOS surveillance ships contract
Austal USA has been awarded a contract worth up to $3.195 billion to build up to seven T-AGOS surveillance ships for the USN.
-
Royal Navy experiments ship Patrick Blackett gets into its stride
Having already embarked two experimental capabilities and achieved certification, the UK RN's research ship XV Patrick Blackett is expanding the horizon for the navy's efforts to test and trial new technologies.
-
UPDATED: France’s Naval Group hunts Indonesian and Philippine submarine deals
French shipbuilder Naval Group is on the hunt for new potential submarine deals, including opportunities in Indonesia – which is looking for new boats – and in the Philippines, where Manilla seeks to generate a new subsurface capability.