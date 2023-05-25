To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Future Naval Strike Missile to have land and sea attack capabilities

25th May 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Kongsberg's Naval Strike Missile has been adopted by a plethora of users. (Photo: Kongsberg)

A joint Norwegian-German project to develop a Future Naval Strike Missile (FNSM) will produce a weapon with both sea and land strike capabilities, Shephard understands.

The new missile, being developed jointly by the two countries, is planned to be available from 2035, according to a Norwegian MoD report on future defence acquisitions.

A development contract is expected to be placed by the end of this year, according to the Norwegian document.

Work will see common development, with Norwegian industry taking a leading role.

While the missile is currently dubbed FNSM, Kongsberg told Shephard the cooperation covered a 'new missile concept' and would not influence the roadmap for development of the existing Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Joint Strike Missile (JSM).

The NSM and JSM

