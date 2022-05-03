NAWC picks training partner

Thales completes RUAG training acquisition
Acquisition of RUAG Simulation & Training will provide ‘advanced’ solutions, claims Thales.
The US Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC) China Lake has issued two separate IDIQ contracts to HII for tactical training systems.
One deal, worth up to $249 million over a five-year ordering period, is for aircrew EW tactical training, while the other contract — worth up to $92 million and also covering five years — is for tactical integrated threat and target training systems.
‘Under these contracts, HII will have the opportunity to bid on task orders to provide research, development, engineering, sustainment, upgrades, integration, testing and cybersecurity for the US Navy’s tactical and electronic warfare threat systems and tactical threat systems,’ HII noted in a 3 May statement.
HII is the prime contractor on the Navy Integrated Training Environment contract to combine operations of live training ranges with the virtual and constructive environment.
The company also provides F-15 fighter jet aircrew training for the US Air National Guard. Most recently, the company completed the first contractor-owned, contractor-operated aircrew training for the USAF in Europe and Africa.
Babcock holds contracts for training across the different domains of defence supporting UK and other armed forces.
NATO exercises planned for this summer reflect a heightened posture and the need to send a message to Moscow — but are they sustainable?
A partnership between Hadean and BAE Systems will explore projects for multi-domain synthetic environments in complex collective training scenarios.
Saab believes the ongoing war in Ukraine and higher defence spending may result in more effort and investment on training.
Intelligent training adversary will add a layer of tactical performance analysis to the SmartFacility currently operated by the British Army.