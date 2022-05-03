To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NAWC picks training partner

3rd May 2022 - 16:19 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

HII is to provide tactical training systems over the next five years for the US Naval Air Warfare Center China Lake. (Photo: HII)

HII wins separate deals in the US for EW tactical training and integrated threat/target training systems.

The US Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWC) China Lake has issued two separate IDIQ contracts to HII for tactical training systems.

One deal, worth up to $249 million over a five-year ordering period, is for aircrew EW tactical training, while the other contract — worth up to $92 million and also covering five years — is for tactical integrated threat and target training systems.

‘Under these contracts, HII will have the opportunity to bid on task orders to provide research, development, engineering, sustainment, upgrades, integration, testing and cybersecurity for the US Navy’s tactical and electronic warfare threat systems and tactical threat systems,’ HII noted in a 3 May statement.

HII is the prime contractor on the Navy Integrated Training Environment contract to combine operations of live training ranges with the virtual and constructive environment.

The company also provides F-15 fighter jet aircrew training for the US Air National Guard. Most recently, the company completed the first contractor-owned, contractor-operated aircrew training for the USAF in Europe and Africa.

