To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Chess Dynamics showcases counter-sUAV technology at Euronaval

9th November 2024 - 10:44 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Paris

RSS

There was more to talk to Chess Dynamics about at Euronaval than just the SeaEagle, pictured. (Photo: Chess Dynamics)

Chess Dynamics envisions more automony, modularity and leanness in counter-sUAV systems as threats and solutions mature.

Chess Dynamics went to this year’s Euronaval event in Paris with news of the latest updated iteration of its fire control radar and electro-optical system (FCRO), the SeaEagle. But it also took along a series of counter-small uncrewed aerial vehicle (sUAV) solutions, which could be deployed in both land and naval domains.

Shephard spoke to Chess Dynamics business development director Mark Byfield to see how counter-sUAV measures were keeping pace with the buzzwords of the event, “modularity” on the one hand and “leanness” on the other.

“We’ve been building drone detectors for a while and our solutions have always

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and technology …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us