Chess Dynamics launches next generation SeaEagle FCRO at Euronaval

Chess Dynamics has launched the next generation of its fire control radar and electro-optical system (FCRO), the SeaEagle, at Euronaval in Paris.

The system has been optimised for the control of naval guns and Chess Dynamics said it was designed as a culmination of the company’s first 30 years in the business of fire control systems.

Mark Byfield, business development director at Chess Dynamics, explained that the SeaEagle FCRO could deliver precision fire control for any in-service naval gun, but that it could also be applied to other types of weapon.

It operated, he added, by providing live geo-coordinates of both air and surface targets to the combat management system of the warship. That in turn would allow users precision targeting of their naval guns and other weapons against targets at ranges up to 30km, whether in the air, on the surface, or on shore.

While the SeaEagle has been available since at least 2018, the next generation version launched at Euronaval, Byfield said, was the result of customer feedback about what such systems should deliver.

“We listened to naval end users, so we knew there was a genuine need for a more compact and affordable next generation radar and electro-optical fire control system that was compatible with the target ranges of naval gun calibres between 30mm and 127mm,” said Byfield. “This next generation FCRO embodies the design strategies that already deliver high performance and reliability to users of our SeaEagle FCEO and EOSS product ranges.”

According to Byfield, the SeaEagle was developed as a lighter solution compared to some of the leading FCROs available for warships and would interface with a range of combat management systems. It could, he explained, be retrofitted to existing platforms as well as newbuilds, allowing not only a broad functionality for the FCRO, but also a wider market for the company’s technology.

