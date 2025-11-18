To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Canadian Coast Guard’s OOSV delivery is “major milestone” in fleet modernisation

Canadian Coast Guard’s OOSV delivery is “major milestone” in fleet modernisation

18th November 2025 - 14:36 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Acceptance ceremony of the Naalak Nappaaluk. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

The Polar Class 6 platform is the largest CCG science-dedicated vessel and will operate on the country’s east coast.

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) officially received the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV) on 13 November in a ceremony at Vancouver Shipyards. The Polar Class 6 CCG Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk is the branch’s largest science-dedicated platform and was designed to be a floating laboratory.

“The delivery of the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk marks a major milestone in our efforts to modernise the Canadian Coast Guard’s fleet,” CCG Commissioner Mario Pelletier said. “This ship will serve as a world-class platform for critical oceanographic research, supporting sustainable marine resource management and our response to changing ocean conditions.”

Built by Seaspan Shipyards,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

