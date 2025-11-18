Canadian Coast Guard’s OOSV delivery is “major milestone” in fleet modernisation
The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) officially received the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV) on 13 November in a ceremony at Vancouver Shipyards. The Polar Class 6 CCG Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk is the branch’s largest science-dedicated platform and was designed to be a floating laboratory.
“The delivery of the CCGS Naalak Nappaaluk marks a major milestone in our efforts to modernise the Canadian Coast Guard’s fleet,” CCG Commissioner Mario Pelletier said. “This ship will serve as a world-class platform for critical oceanographic research, supporting sustainable marine resource management and our response to changing ocean conditions.”
Built by Seaspan Shipyards,
