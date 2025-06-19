To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canadian Coast Guard OOSV Naalak Nappaaluk enters sea testing phase

19th June 2025 - 16:02 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel Naalak Nappaaluk. (Photo: Seaspan Shipyards)

Trials in North Vancouver with the Coast Guard’s largest science-dedicated vessel will involve full-scale exercises to evaluate systems’ integrations and performance.

Seaspan Shipyards has announced the beginning of sea trials with the Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel (OOSV) as the construction of the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Naalak Nappaaluk edges closer to completion.

The Polar Class 6 platform has been designed to be the branch’s largest science-dedicated vessel and work as a floating laboratory dedicated to oceanographic research and support ocean missions on the country’s East Coast.

The testing, which was announced on 18 June, has been conducted in North Vancouver, British Columbia, and will be expected to last for the next few weeks. It will involve full-scale exercises on the West Coast and assessments of the performance

