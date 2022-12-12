Canada, Japan deepen defence ties in face of Chinese threats

In October 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly agreed to formally begin talks towards signature of a military intelligence-sharing agreement as part of a joint action plan for a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific region.

At a bilateral meeting in Tokyo, the two sides stated their intentions to reach an accord 'as soon as possible' to increase cooperation between their armed forces and ease sharing of intelligence under a General Security of Information Agreement.

This type of pact entails direct distribution of information between Japan and Canada (rather than through third-party or partner nations) about