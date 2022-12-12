To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Canada, Japan deepen defence ties in face of Chinese threats

12th December 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

RSS

HMCS Vancouver takes part in an international deployment to the Indo-Pacific in September. (Photo: USN)

The Canadian and Japanese governments are working towards an intelligence-sharing partnership, while Ottawa has pledged to deploy more naval vessels to the region.

In October 2022, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly agreed to formally begin talks towards signature of a military intelligence-sharing agreement as part of a joint action plan for a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific region.

At a bilateral meeting in Tokyo, the two sides stated their intentions to reach an accord 'as soon as possible' to increase cooperation between their armed forces and ease sharing of intelligence under a General Security of Information Agreement. 

This type of pact entails direct distribution of information between Japan and Canada (rather than through third-party or partner nations) about

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Author

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a freelance security and defense reporter based in Milan, Italy. She covers …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us