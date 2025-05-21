To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • CUAS and satellite capabilities to be among US Coast Guard’s acquisition priorities in FY2026

21st May 2025 - 13:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Coast Guard Gulf Strike Team members launch a drone. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The Secretary of Homeland Security said the branch needed “counter-UAS technology in every cutter”.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) procurement list in FY2026 will likely include capabilities related to counter-UAS (CUAS), satellite and software to enable integrating its systems with other law enforcement federal and state agencies.

Speaking on 20 May in a hearing at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kristi Noem, claimed that the USCG tasks require “every cutter” to be equipped with CUAS technology.

“They see drones every day out there on the waters and in the work that they do,” Noem pointed out. “They cannot find out why

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

