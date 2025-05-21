CUAS and satellite capabilities to be among US Coast Guard’s acquisition priorities in FY2026
The US Coast Guard (USCG) procurement list in FY2026 will likely include capabilities related to counter-UAS (CUAS), satellite and software to enable integrating its systems with other law enforcement federal and state agencies.
Speaking on 20 May in a hearing at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Kristi Noem, claimed that the USCG tasks require “every cutter” to be equipped with CUAS technology.
“They see drones every day out there on the waters and in the work that they do,” Noem pointed out. “They cannot find out why
