Bourgainville LHA launched but future of US Navy amphibious ship procurement remains uncertain

The US Navy is mandated to sustain its major amphibious ship capability at a force of 31 ships under the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. (Photo: HII).

The third America-class Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) ship, Bourgainville (LHA 08), has been launched by Huntington Industries Ingalls (HII) shipyard but this progress comes against the backdrop of a dispute about amphibious ships within Congress and the US defence establishment.