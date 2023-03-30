To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US lacks clear plan to meet amphibious ship requirements. marine corps chief says

US lacks clear plan to meet amphibious ship requirements. marine corps chief says

30th March 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The USMC has requested a San Antonio-class LPD in its unfunded priorities list as a means of sending a message about the lack of a plan to meet shipping requirements. (Photo: US DoD)

Speaking to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee during a hearing on the Fiscal Year 2024 budget request for the USN and USMC, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen David Berger said there was 'no plan' for the US to meet its statutory minimum requirements for amphibious warships.

The USMC has included LPDs as the number one priority on its unfunded list this year, something the branches of the US armed forces provided to lawmakers as essentially a shopping list of capabilities that did not make it onto the requested budget.

In its 2024 budget request, the USN halted procurement of San Antonio-class ships to perform studies on the platform.

Berger told Senators: 'This budget proposes early decommissioning of three of those LSDs with no construction, no acquisition of an LPD.

'From my role as defining what the requirements are and the statutory minimums of 31, there's

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us