US lacks clear plan to meet amphibious ship requirements. marine corps chief says

The USMC has included LPDs as the number one priority on its unfunded list this year, something the branches of the US armed forces provided to lawmakers as essentially a shopping list of capabilities that did not make it onto the requested budget.

In its 2024 budget request, the USN halted procurement of San Antonio-class ships to perform studies on the platform.

Berger told Senators: 'This budget proposes early decommissioning of three of those LSDs with no construction, no acquisition of an LPD.

'From my role as defining what the requirements are and the statutory minimums of 31, there's