BAE to support Qatari naval base and ships

24th March 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

BAE Systems and Barzan marked their latest agreement with a ceremony during DIMDEX. (Photo: BAE Systems)

With DIMDEX as the backdrop, Qatar has advanced plans to work with BAE Systems on warship and naval base support.

On 23 March, BAE Systems signed an agreement with Barzan Maintenance Shield and the Qatar Emiri Naval Force (QENF) to develop warship support and naval base management services for the QENF.

Signed during the DIMDEX event on 21-23 March in Doha, the agreement outlines the intent for BAE Systems and state-owned Barzan to work together on management services for the new Umm Al Houl Naval Base and deliver support for the QENF's Barzan-class fast attack craft.

Shephard understands that following visits to the UK, the Qataris were impressed by BAE's management of UK naval facilities such as HMNB Portsmouth.

BAE said the

