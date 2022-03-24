BAE to support Qatari naval base and ships

On 23 March, BAE Systems signed an agreement with Barzan Maintenance Shield and the Qatar Emiri Naval Force (QENF) to develop warship support and naval base management services for the QENF.

Signed during the DIMDEX event on 21-23 March in Doha, the agreement outlines the intent for BAE Systems and state-owned Barzan to work together on management services for the new Umm Al Houl Naval Base and deliver support for the QENF's Barzan-class fast attack craft.

Shephard understands that following visits to the UK, the Qataris were impressed by BAE's management of UK naval facilities such as HMNB Portsmouth.

BAE said the