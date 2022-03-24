BAE to support Qatari naval base and ships

Poland doubles Kormoran minehunter fleet
Three more Kormoran II-class vessels will join the expanding Polish Navy with deliveries planned for 2025-2027.
On 23 March, BAE Systems signed an agreement with Barzan Maintenance Shield and the Qatar Emiri Naval Force (QENF) to develop warship support and naval base management services for the QENF.
Signed during the DIMDEX event on 21-23 March in Doha, the agreement outlines the intent for BAE Systems and state-owned Barzan to work together on management services for the new Umm Al Houl Naval Base and deliver support for the QENF's Barzan-class fast attack craft.
Shephard understands that following visits to the UK, the Qataris were impressed by BAE's management of UK naval facilities such as HMNB Portsmouth.
BAE said the
As the Russian Navy assesses the damage from explosions and ship fires at the occupied port of Berdyansk, the strategic consequences for the Black Sea Fleet could be severe.
Rohde & Schwarz delivered the first of the Royal Australian Navy’s Enhanced Cape-class Patrol Boat (ECCPB) today, 23 March.
The US Navy has recruited Fincantieri for the maintenance of its Avenger fleet, which has been in service since 1987.
Modernisation of the Irish Naval Service includes the replacement of its ageing flagship LÉ Eithne, but budgetary issues could put this in doubt.
While much of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has played out in the air and land domains, the naval aspect remains important. Attempted amphibious assaults, naval supply lines and ancient treaties regarding maritime movement have all been at the forefront of the conflict.