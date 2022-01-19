To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Qatar expects imminent OPV delivery

19th January 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

Musherib (P61) was launched at Fincantieri's La Spezia shipyard in September 2020 and started sea trials in April 2021. She is now ready to enter service with the QEN. (Photo: Fincantieri)

With the high-profile FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon this year, Qatar wants to enhance maritime security with new OPVs and other high-end warships.

The Qatari Emiri Navy (QEN) will receive its first new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) from Fincantieri at the end of January.

A spokesperson for the Italian shipbuilder told Shephard that the OPV, named Musherib (P61), will be delivered this month. It will be followed by Sheraouh (P62), which was launched in June 2021; the spokesperson confirmed that Fincantieri expects to deliver this vessel in mid-2022.

The OPVs are being built under a €4 billion ($4.67 billion) contract signed between the shipbuilder and the Qatar Emiri Armed Forces in June 2016 that also includes four Al Zubarah-class corvettes, a Landing Platform Dock (LPD)

