Qatar expects imminent OPV delivery

Russia approves Otvet for naval duties
A new anti-submarine missile has been approved to enter service with the Russian Navy.
The Qatari Emiri Navy (QEN) will receive its first new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) from Fincantieri at the end of January.
A spokesperson for the Italian shipbuilder told Shephard that the OPV, named Musherib (P61), will be delivered this month. It will be followed by Sheraouh (P62), which was launched in June 2021; the spokesperson confirmed that Fincantieri expects to deliver this vessel in mid-2022.
The OPVs are being built under a €4 billion ($4.67 billion) contract signed between the shipbuilder and the Qatar Emiri Armed Forces in June 2016 that also includes four Al Zubarah-class corvettes, a Landing Platform Dock (LPD)
