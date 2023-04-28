BAE Systems to compete for US Navy C4I engineering work

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract by US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to provide C4I services on surface ships.

The total value of the eight-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract is $537 million and BAE is one of three companies that will compete for work on the programme.

'We have a rich history of supporting the navy’s missions to advance security across the globe,' said Lisa Hand, VP and GM, BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions.

Under the new ID/IQ contract, BAE Systems will provide C4I services and data deliverables throughout five phases of shipboard integration. The company will perform work in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, South Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin.