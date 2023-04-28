To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems to compete for US Navy C4I engineering work

28th April 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

BAE Systems will be one of three companies competing for C4I systems engineering work on USN surface vessels. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems has won a contract to engineer command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) services on US Navy surface ships.﻿

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract by US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to provide C4I services on surface ships. 

The total value of the eight-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract is $537 million and BAE is one of three companies that will compete for work on the programme.

'We have a rich history of supporting the navy’s missions to advance security across the globe,' said Lisa Hand, VP and GM, BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions.

Related Articles

USMC issues support contract for C4I systems

BAE delivering Type 26 frigate Maritime Indirect Fire Systems

Why the US Navy wants to sell two Littoral Combat Ships after less than ten years in service

Under the new ID/IQ contract, BAE Systems will provide C4I services and data deliverables throughout five phases of shipboard integration. The company will perform work in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, South Carolina, Washington and Wisconsin.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us