USMC issues support contract for C4I systems

Marine Corps Systems Command has awarded C4 Planning Solutions a $236.69 million IDIQ deal to provide services in the Tactical Systems Support 3 (TSS-3) contract.

The five-year contract includes five 12-month option periods which, if exercised, would bring its overall potential value to $249 million, the DoD announced on 2 June.

Under TSS-3, the USMC will issue task orders for professional engineering support services to provide US forces worldwide with continuous support of fielded tactical C4I programmes of record.

Such support will ensure that Marine Air-Ground Task Force elements can successfully set up and operate fielded C4I tactical systems, the DoD added.