USMC issues support contract for C4I systems
Marine Corps Systems Command has awarded C4 Planning Solutions a $236.69 million IDIQ deal to provide services in the Tactical Systems Support 3 (TSS-3) contract.
The five-year contract includes five 12-month option periods which, if exercised, would bring its overall potential value to $249 million, the DoD announced on 2 June.
Under TSS-3, the USMC will issue task orders for professional engineering support services to provide US forces worldwide with continuous support of fielded tactical C4I programmes of record.
Such support will ensure that Marine Air-Ground Task Force elements can successfully set up and operate fielded C4I tactical systems, the DoD added.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Ozelot offers enhanced protection for armoured vehicle crews
A basic Communications Electronic Support Measure architecture under development in Germany could help armoured vehicle crews detect and locate nearby enemy troops and vehicles.
-
PT Len, Thales to supply air defence capabilities to Indonesia
The new contract between Thales and PT Len includes air surveillance radars and C2 systems to boost Indonesia’s air defence capabilities.
-
Boeing extends sustainment services for space debris warning system
Space Systems Command awards Boeing options to extend sustainment services for the SBSS Block 10 system.
-
Saab unveils new passive surveillance payload for UAVs
The Sirius Compact payload from Saab comprises a modular and scalable network of sensors for electronic support measures.
-
US Navy orders support for Advanced Hawkeye radar avionics
Operational test sets of modules for the AN/APY-9 radar will be used at the depot level to provide test and repair capabilities.