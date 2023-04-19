To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Why the US Navy wants to sell two Littoral Combat Ships after less than ten years in service

Why the US Navy wants to sell two Littoral Combat Ships after less than ten years in service

19th April 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

USS Jackson, pictured, will be retired and put up for sale after a mere nine years in USN service under current plans. (Photo: USN)

The proposed putting up for sale of the two Independence-class LCS will be followed by the disposal of four Freedom-class ships in 2025.

As part of its force structure plans, the USN plans to put two Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) up for sale in 2024.

The ships earmarked for sale, USS Jackson and Montgomery, are among eleven hulls the USN plans to decommission next year, which also includes five Ticonderoga-class cruisers, a submarine, and three Whidbey Island-class LSDs.

The US plans to make the two LCS available under its Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process, having served less than 40% of their planned 25-year service lives.

If retired in 2024, USS Jackson will have served nine years with the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us