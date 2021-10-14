BAE Systems, KBR begin Future Maritime Support Programme work

Earlier this month, KBS Maritime, a joint venture of BAE Systems and KBR, started work on a five-year UK MoD contract to support HMNB Portsmouth.

Work includes estate knowledge management, utilities management and operations, design and build of new infrastructure and the repair and maintenance of docking and berthing.

In March, BAE Systems was chosen by the UK MoD to deliver the ship engineering delivery and management contract. Together with the prior mentioned contract, the work is valued at up to £1.3 billion ($1.78 billion).

The ship engineering delivery and management contract covers class output management, design services …