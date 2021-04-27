KBR to advance optoelectronic technology research

Leonardo to buy a quarter stake in Hensoldt
Leonardo aims to establish a strategic long-term presence in the German defence market.
KBR announced on 26 April that it has won a $48.5 million, five-year recompete contract to support optoelectronic technology research for the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
The company stated that it will ‘perform analyses of military and commercial developmental devices’ for the AFRL — including lasers, waveguides, detectors, and focal plane arrays — with a focus on ‘emerging electronic, plasmonic, electro-optic, and photonic technology’.
‘Applications for this research exist for nearly every airborne platform, including the F-35 Lightning II, spacecraft such as Wideband Global SATCOM and Global Positioning System satellites, as well as ground-based and modular sensing packages,’ KBR added.
Since 2010, the company has supported R&D of laser systems for the AFRL Sensors Directorate's Optoelectronic Technology Branch by using photonic and quantum substructure technologies.
US Army Europe and Africa embarks on the first large-scale deployment of Li-Fi communication technology.
Onboard defensive EW suite for Pakistani and Turkish F-16s to be maintained until 2026.
Ball Aerospace is assisting a USAF programme to identify EW susceptibilities and mitigate cyber vulnerabilities in avionics systems.
GPS III SV05 will be horizontally integrated with the first-ever SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle to be reflown for a National Security Space Launch mission.
Leidos is supporting active and passive sonar systems for underwater acoustic surveillance.