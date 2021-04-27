KBR to advance optoelectronic technology research

Optoelectronics research from KBR could be applied to the Wideband Global SATCOM platform. (Photo: Boeing)

Contract from Air Force Research Laboratory has potential applications for a range of US airborne platforms.

KBR announced on 26 April that it has won a $48.5 million, five-year recompete contract to support optoelectronic technology research for the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

The company stated that it will ‘perform analyses of military and commercial developmental devices’ for the AFRL — including lasers, waveguides, detectors, and focal plane arrays — with a focus on ‘emerging electronic, plasmonic, electro-optic, and photonic technology’.

‘Applications for this research exist for nearly every airborne platform, including the F-35 Lightning II, spacecraft such as Wideband Global SATCOM and Global Positioning System satellites, as well as ground-based and modular sensing packages,’ KBR added.

Since 2010, the company has supported R&D of laser systems for the AFRL Sensors Directorate's Optoelectronic Technology Branch by using photonic and quantum substructure technologies.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.