Austal USA starts work on US Navy floating dry dock
The Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM) is the third programme to begin construction at the company’s new steel-shipbuilding line following T-ATS 11 and 12 – the first two of four USN Towing, Salvage and Rescue (T-ATS) ships.
Austal USA VP of new construction Dave Growden said: ‘This dry dock will be a first for Austal, but we’re up to the challenge,
‘Our talented shipbuilders are always ready for whatever we require of them whether it’s the fourth ship in a multi-ship program or the first of a new design.’
The AFDM has continuous wing walls and sectional pontoons to provide the stability and displacement needed to lift and submerge vessels.
The dry dock has an 18,000lt lifting capacity and an 8,435 sq m clear deck working area.
Measuring 211m, the design incorporates features to improve operability and maintainability based on Austal’s knowledge of owning, operating and maintaining a similar dry dock at its Mobile, Alabama, repair facility.
