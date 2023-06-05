To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

VIDEO: US Navy footage shows 'unsafe' manoeuvres by Chinese ship

5th June 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Chinese destroyer was pictured crossing the bow of the US ship. (Photo: USN)

The USN has released footage of a Chinese ship Type-052D destroyer crossing the bow of an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer during a routine transit of the Taiwan Strait.

On 3 June, while sailing south to north through the contested strait, the Chinese destroyer crossed the bow of USS Chung-Hoon at a distance of a little over 137m.

In the video, the Chinese ship can be seen crossing the bow of the US vessel.

In a 3 June statement, US Indo-Pacific Command said: 'In accordance with international law, USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and HMCS Montreal (FFH 336) conducted a routine south to north Taiwan Strait transit 3 June through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply.

'During the transit, PLA(N) Luyang III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) executed manoeuvres in an unsafe manner in the vicinity of Chung-Hoon.'

Later, the Chinese ship crossed the US destroyer's bow a second time at a distance of 1.82km.

The USN said the closest approach violated the maritime 'rules of the road' of safe passage in international waters.

