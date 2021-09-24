To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Austal USA details new Emergency Medical Ship design

24th September 2021 - 14:45 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Rendering of Austal USA’s Emergency Medical Ship (EMS). (Photo: Austal USA)

With its Emergency Medical Ship design, Austal claims to have hit the sweet spot between cost and capability.

Austal USA has developed a self-funded design for an Emergency Medical Ship (EMS) derived from its Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) design, after taking a clean-sheet look at what a modern medical ship capability would require.

Describing the origin of EMS to Shephard, Austal USA VP for business development and external affairs, Larry Ryder, said: 'We've been looking for several years at the need for a replacement for the current hospital ships that the US Navy has, the Comfort and the Mercy TAH's.

'They're old ships, they've been around for a while, they're steam plants, they're slow, and they're expensive to …

