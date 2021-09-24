Austal USA details new Emergency Medical Ship design

DSEI 2021: Raytheon Anschütz firms up UK footprint
The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.
Austal USA has developed a self-funded design for an Emergency Medical Ship (EMS) derived from its Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) design, after taking a clean-sheet look at what a modern medical ship capability would require.
Describing the origin of EMS to Shephard, Austal USA VP for business development and external affairs, Larry Ryder, said: 'We've been looking for several years at the need for a replacement for the current hospital ships that the US Navy has, the Comfort and the Mercy TAH's.
'They're old ships, they've been around for a while, they're steam plants, they're slow, and they're expensive to …
Cutting steel on the future HMS Venturer marks the official start of the Type 31 build programme.
Italian Navy selects submariner escape suits while Survitec unveils its newest life preservers.
GPNTS is used to receive, process and distribute 3D position, velocity, acceleration, attitude, time and frequency in the formats required by shipboard user systems.
Four more Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are under construction by HII for the USN, after DDG 121 finished acceptance trials.
New Zealand has ordered three high-speed boats for MCM and reconnaissance tasks.