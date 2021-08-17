USN awards Austal USA LCS sustainment execution contract

IDEF 2021: Turkey seeks new USVs
RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.
Austal USA has been awarded a contract for the repair, maintenance and modernisation of all Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs) based in Mayport, Florida, by the USN.
This is the second major service contract awarded to Austal this month following the 5 August SEC West award.
The 5 August award contracted Austal to support MAC I sustainment execution efforts for Independence-class LCSs based in San Diego; the contract is expected to end in February 2023.
These two awards enable Austal to support the entire LCS fleet worldwide.
Austal is already providing design services, integrated data and product model environment support as part of a contract modification for the Independence-class LCS, awarded in June 2021.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the LCS programme was originally planned to replace the ageing Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates.
However, cost increases and delays to the programme has caused the USN to progress with the FFG(X) future frigate programme instead.
The LCS ships are now intended to replace the USN’s Patrol Coastal Boats.
How will practical considerations influence the ability of the USN to achieve its broad strategic objectives?
Turkish surface vessel and submarine programmes are increasing in ambition, scope and cost.
ONR seeks physics-based analysis of ‘novel non-acoustic phenomenologies’ with submarines.
During trials, the Otter Pro robot boat surveyed a 7,000m2 area in just 40min.
In its 2021-2023 multi-year defence planning document, Italy has committed funding to develop its DDX future destroyer, along with various other naval programmes.