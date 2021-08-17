USN awards Austal USA LCS sustainment execution contract

The littoral combat ships USS Independence (LCS 2), and USS Coronado (LCS 4). (Photo: Austal USA)

USN awards second recent major service contract for the maintenance and modernisation of LCSs to Austal USA.

Austal USA has been awarded a contract for the repair, maintenance and modernisation of all Littoral Combat Ships (LCSs) based in Mayport, Florida, by the USN.

This is the second major service contract awarded to Austal this month following the 5 August SEC West award.

The 5 August award contracted Austal to support MAC I sustainment execution efforts for Independence-class LCSs based in San Diego; the contract is expected to end in February 2023.

These two awards enable Austal to support the entire LCS fleet worldwide.

Austal is already providing design services, integrated data and product model environment support as part of a contract modification for the Independence-class LCS, awarded in June 2021.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the LCS programme was originally planned to replace the ageing Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates.

However, cost increases and delays to the programme has caused the USN to progress with the FFG(X) future frigate programme instead.

The LCS ships are now intended to replace the USN’s Patrol Coastal Boats.