Argentina seeks to rejuvenate submarine capabilities, but economic woes pose a challenge

Buenos Aires is said to have courted bids from European shipbuilders Naval Group and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) in its quest to regenerate an underwater capability absent since the loss of ARA San Juan in 2017.

San Juan was tragically lost in November of 2017 along with its crew of 44 sailors in one of the country's worst naval disasters in decades.

Shephard understands that the boats would likely be built with a transfer of technology (ToT) between the winning designer and Argentina, with deliveries not likely to take place until the 2030s.

Dr Carlos Solar, senior research fellow Latin