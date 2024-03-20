Are ‘kamikaze’ USVs a game changer in naval warfare?

The Magura V5 USV is 5.5m-long and 1.5m-wide with a payload is 360kg. The craft has a cruising speed of 22kt and maximum speed of 42kt. The range of Magura is 450km and it can use radio or SATCOM terminals for communication. (Photo: GUR)

The use of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) by Ukraine in strike operations against the Russian Navy in the Black Sea has been extremely successful. But it is likely that the long-term impact could be limited.