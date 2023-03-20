Are Australia’s SSN ambitions ‘sub-optimal’? (Opinion)
In 2021, Australia declared it had set its heart on obtaining nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSN) to help meet the strategic threat posed primarily by China. As the leaders of Australia, the UK and the US assembled in San Diego on 13 March to announce the optimal pathway forward, it all appeared rather straightforward on paper.
But let there be no mistake. Australia has set itself a Herculean task, one where the instigators of AUKUS perhaps did not realise the sheer magnitude that lay before them. Furthermore, the country is locking itself into a route from which there is little chance
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Thales teams up for Australian naval sustainment
Thales Australia will partner with USN contractor Orbis Sibro on fleet sustainment operations for the Royal Australian Navy in Sydney.
-
TMKS seeks to leverage Wismar shipyard for F127 bid
German shipbuilder TKMS plans to leverage its new Wismar shipyard for its proposal for the F127 anti-air warfare frigates for the German Navy, using the proven MEKO family design.
-
Australia’s pathway to AUKUS submarines is attended by risk
Australia's journey towards obtaining nuclear-powered attack submarines is fraught with financial, technical and political risk.
-
Political shifts and threat developments drive Sweden to look for larger ships
Due to political and technological threat developments, Sweden is seeking larger ships with different capabilities. Saab may build the hulls abroad, but nonetheless, fitting out and integration will still occur in Sweden.