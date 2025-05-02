To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Another $18.4 billion committed to USN Virginia-class submarines

2nd May 2025 - 16:36 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Virginia-class attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775), the second of the Block I variant, is an early variant of the type. Contracts for two more Block V have been placed. (Photo: USN)

The contract was awarded to HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division and General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB). As well as for the building of the boats, contract money will also go towards improving productivity at the shipyards, workforce support and other investment.

GDEB and teaming partner NNS have been awarded a contract worth up to US$18.4 billion for construction of the 11th and 12th Virginia-class Block-V nuclear fast-attack submarines. The contracts are for USS Baltimore (SSN 812) and USS Atlanta (SSN 813), the latter only being named in October last year.

When the boats will enter service has not been stated but previous Virginia-class submarines have taken between four and five years from being laid down so it might be another seven years. At the moment, USS Oklahoma (SSN 802), USS Arizona (SSN 803) and USS Tang (SSN 805) are the only

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

